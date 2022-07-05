Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,549,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.18 and its 200-day moving average is $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

