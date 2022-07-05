Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 15,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

