Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period.
PSCU stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
