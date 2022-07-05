Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:VTN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.