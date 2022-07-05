Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IONS opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -190.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

