Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

