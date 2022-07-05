Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
NASDAQ IREN opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iris Energy (Get Rating)
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
