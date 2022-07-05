Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $41,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

