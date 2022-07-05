iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Wells Financial Advisors INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 8.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after purchasing an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after purchasing an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 12,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,255. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

