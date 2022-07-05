iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,673 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $33,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

