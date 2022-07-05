iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,716,000 after purchasing an additional 170,091 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $112.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

