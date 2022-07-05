iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

