iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 4.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $31,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

