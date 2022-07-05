iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

