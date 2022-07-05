iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.11

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.11 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 5617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 516,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

