iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

MXI stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

