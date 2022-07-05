iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 701,955 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

