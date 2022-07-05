iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.87

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 352374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

