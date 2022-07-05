iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

