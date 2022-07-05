iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $65.01.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
