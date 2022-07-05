iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.35

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 5876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,055,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 256.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 196,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

