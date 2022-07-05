iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 18,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 80,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.94 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

