iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,542,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,920,000.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, reaching $291.24. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,990. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.51.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

