iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

