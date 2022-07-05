iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.33% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $295,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

