iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

