iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SUB stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

