iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Harbor Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 18.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.