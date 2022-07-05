iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

