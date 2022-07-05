iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $272.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.25. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

