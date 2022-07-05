iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,483 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,405 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

