iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,814,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.25. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

