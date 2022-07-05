iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

