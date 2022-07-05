Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

IVH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,794. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.