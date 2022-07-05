Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.93

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.93 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 1019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

