Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a one year low of $3,900.00 and a one year high of $3,900.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,900.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,900.00.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment (Get Rating)

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.