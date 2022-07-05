JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 795,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $630,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $260,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

