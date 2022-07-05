Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,600 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($20.16) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 1,475 ($17.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.25) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,691.36 ($20.48).

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU stock traded down GBX 53.50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 965 ($11.69). The company had a trading volume of 11,723,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,195. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 881 ($10.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,566 ($18.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,108.82.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.