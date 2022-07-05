JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €11.32 ($11.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

