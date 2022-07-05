JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.46) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.13) to GBX 2,190 ($26.52) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,037.50.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.