JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,020 ($24.46) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.13) to GBX 2,190 ($26.52) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,037.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About The Weir Group (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.