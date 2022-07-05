JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $95.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.20.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

