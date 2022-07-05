Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $10.32 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $1.01 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

