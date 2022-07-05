Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JUPW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,268. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

