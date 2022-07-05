Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JUPW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,268. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 51,556 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Jupiter Wellness (Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.