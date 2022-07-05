Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,413

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.51) to GBX 1,413 ($17.11) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.55) to GBX 3,900 ($47.23) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,820 ($46.26) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($94.45) to GBX 4,980 ($60.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,964.30 ($84.33).

LON JET opened at GBX 1,218.20 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,617.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,218 ($14.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,175 ($86.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

