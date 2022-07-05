Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.03

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 717161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRR shares. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

