Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Update

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,213. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.70.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.69. 6,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,456. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.