Kava.io One Day Trading Volume Hits $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00088444 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00267657 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00045307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

