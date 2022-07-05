Keith John Acquires 375,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,125.00 ($111,729.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.

About Pioneer Credit

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

