Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 258,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 6.9% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,493,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 645,939 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,725,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,844,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

