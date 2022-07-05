Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,491,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,867,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

