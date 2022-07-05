Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Shares of Kesselrun Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. Kesselrun Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

